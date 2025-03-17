Bully Ray Says This TNA Star Maxed Out His Potential In Promotion

Veteran star Bully Ray feels that former TNA World Champion Moose has achieved everything he can in TNA and has to now look elsewhere to grow as a wrestler.

Ray recently spoke on "Busted Open" about Moose's match with NXT Champion Oba Femi on "NXT" Roadblock. Ray was impressed with Moose's showing in the match, while highlighting how he does not have many worthy opponents in TNA, which makes his pairing with Oba Femi a great fit. The WWE Hall of Famer explained how the TNA star has been in TNA through the good and bad times, and has seemingly fulfilled his potential in the promotion.

"Moose has been in TNA for a while. I think that Moose has maxed out his potential in TNA," began Ray. "I think it's time for Moose to be exposed to new competition, to new brains in the wrestling business, to people who can teach him what he has learned so far. You just said that you thought it was Moose's best match, [it is] because he's stepping up to a new level of competition. He's being exposed to somebody who can bring more out of him.

Ray stated that he is a big fan of Moose, but had a bit of advice for the TNA star, asking him to be more selfish with matters concerning his wrestling career.

"He has a personality that still needs to be brought in him. I think Moose is a little laidback at times. I also think that Moose needs to wrestle for Moose," said Ray.

The tag team legend believes that Moose, at times, wrestles for others' appreciation, and he instead wants to see him wrestle for himself and be more confident inside the squared circle. Ray, who has shared a locker room and wrestled Moose numerous times, thinks that he has a lot more to offer in the ring.