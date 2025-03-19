John Cena Not Receiving WWE Lifetime Achievement Award

WWE fans can still purchase a spot to have lunch with John Cena over WrestleMania weekend, but according to new reports, the "Leader of the Cenation" won't be receiving a lifetime achievement award during the event. According to Fightful Select, earlier reports circulating online on Tuesday about Cena receiving the award during an On Location lunch were inaccurate, though the event itself is still happening.

PWInsider reported that a WWE source also confirmed to them that Cena won't be receiving an award. PWI reported they received material for the On Location listing with both the lunch and the award, and said it appeared that an incorrect version of promotional material was also issued to some fans.

On Location handles special events for WWE and other brands. According to PWI, the event will take place on April 18, the Friday before night one of WrestleMania. The lunch, which is set to take place at a five-star restaurant on the Las Vegas strip, will be limited to 20 fans and the price was reportedly listed at $25,000 per person.

Reports of Cena's lunch with paying fans come after his heel turn at Elimination Chamber. On "WWE Raw" on Monday, he cut a promo blaming the fans for his turn, but said he wasn't a heel or a babyface, he's just human. Cena is set to take on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the title at his final WrestleMania.