Stephanie Vaquer Set For Double WWE NXT Title Action Next Week

Much like her championship-status, Stephanie Vaquer now finds herself with double the amount of challengers.

A week removed from her title-for-title victory over Giulia, the NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion hailed herself as the "best" that "NXT" has to offer, as proven by her aforementioned win. Looking ahead, Vaquer noted that she was now on the lookout for her first challenger. Naturally, this opened the door for not one, but two women to step up.

Firstly, the recently-signed Jordynne Grace commended Vaquer for her impressive feat and dubbed her a trailblazer. At the same time, Grace pointed out that she too accomplished something noteworthy last week when she defeated Roxanne Perez, a two-time NXT Women's Champion. Before Grace could finish her pitch to Vaquer, Jaida Parker ambushed her with a Hip Attack against the ringside barricade.

With Grace laid out on the floor, Parker then turned her attention to Vaquer, whom she advised to bask in the glory of being a double champion. In the near future, though, Parker foresees herself dethroning "La Primera." Next week, Parker will have an opportunity to do just that as she challenges Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship on "NXT."

Additionally, Vaquer will put her NXT Women's North American Championship on the line against Fatal Influence member Fallon Henley, who lost the respective title to her at "NXT" Vengeance Day last month. This comes after Henley demanded a rematch backstage, which Vaquer agreed to hold after her NXT Women's Championship defense against Parker.