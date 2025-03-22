Jey Uso Spoke With Former WWE Champion After Rumble Win

Jey Uso's 2025 Royal Rumble win proved to be an emotional one as he, his father Rikishi, and Mark Henry all produced tears in the moments afterward. As seen on the Royal Rumble post-show, it also elicited a heartwarming reaction from former WWE Champion Big E, who spent many days on the road and on-screen with Uso in the company.

"I did my post interview with Jackie [Redmond]. She was like 'Big E said this and this.' I went right to Big E, man," Uso told "Cheap Heat." "From the bottom, I got goosebumps thinking about Big E because I love him. We came out the mud together. There's a certain class – me, my brother, Big E, Bray Wyatt. If Big E ever has kids, I got them bro. That's how tight we are. You just build those kind of bonds with guys you come up with, and you'll never forget that. [They are] real ones. No matter how much money, no matter what kind of fame we get, he ever needs an ear or shoulder, I'm there for him, for real."

Like Uso, Big E spent his early WWE career in the developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). In 2012, FCW rebranded into "WWE NXT," where Big E later captured the NXT Championship.

Meanwhile, Uso had solidified himself as a regular on WWE's main roster, specifically in the tag team division. Of course, that served as the place for Uso and Big E's eventual reunion, with the former teaming with his brother Jimmy while the latter formed The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

