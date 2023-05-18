Big E Names The Usos As WWE Talent He's Had The Most Fun Working With Besides New Day

The New Day and The Usos have gone through battle after battle together, particularly when it's come to the WWE Tag Team Championships. That's why it may come as no surprise that recently on "WWE's The Bump," eight-time tag team champion Big E singled them out as the talent he's enjoyed working with the most — utside of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, of course.

"I'd say The Usos are definitely up there," Big E admitted. "I think the world of those guys as talent." Currently, The Usos are dealing with being replaced by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and brother Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions later this month. This has become yet another wrinkle in the long-running Bloodline saga that's not only taken over WWE, but given Jimmy and Jey the opportunity to tap into an even more serious version of themselves.

Through it all, Big E appreciates who they are and have become. "Just the funniest dudes to be around. I'm not trying to ruin their image, but they're tremendous dudes," he added. The former WWE Champion also has fond memories of coming up together with The Usos during their Florida Championship Wrestling days, overlapping one another in developmental between 2009 and 2010.

Plenty has changed since then. Not only are The Usos eight-time tag champs in their own right, they're also the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history — surpassing the record last November previously set by The New Day. "To see them grow and mature, and get to the point of being top acts in the business, that has been incredible," Big E said.

