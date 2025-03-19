AEW Collision Ratings & Viewership Report: 3/15/2025

All Elite Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada for the March 15 edition of "AEW Collision" as the company took another step towards the next big pay-per-view in their calendar, Dynasty on April 6. Mark Davis and Ricochet both advanced to the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament finals, FTR got back in the win column against The Undisputed Kingdom, and Swerve Strickland made sure Jon Moxley know that he will stop at nothing to become the AEW World Championship for a second time at Dynasty.

"Collision" has been on the rise when it comes to its ratings on TNT as of late, and that trend continued this past week, as Wrestlenomics and The Programming Insider confirmed that the March 15 episode averaged a total of 408,000 viewers. This is a 12% increase on the previous week's 363,000 viewers, a 15% increase on the trailing four week average of 355,000 viewers, and the third highest average viewership of 2025 for AEW in their Saturday timeslot.

In the 18-49 demographic, things were more consistent than spectacular as the show posted a 0.10 number for the second week in a row, but that is still 11% higher than the trailing four week average of 0.09. As far as where "Collision" ranked for the night compared to the other prime time cable telecasts, The Programming Insider officially has the show down in fourth place behind the coverage of the ACC basketball tournament on ESPN which aired in three separate portions, but according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, "Collision" ranked in second as the basketball tournament aired as one complete telecast. What won't air as one complete telecast is next week's edition of "Collision" as that will air as two one-hour shows on March 22 and 23 due to the NCAA basketball tournament on TNT.