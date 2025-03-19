WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Doesn't Hold Back On Hulk Hogan

Scott Steiner has been vocal about his issues with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the past, and he has expanded on the reasons why he dislikes the controversial star.

Steiner, in a recent conversation with "Insight," said that his issues with Hogan began in WCW when "The Hulkster" used his creative control against him.

"When I said that I got beat in my first match after turning heel, the call was made by Hulk Hogan to have me beat. So the reason I knew that because somebody that was in the vicinity of talking to him," said Steiner. "Wins and losses, you can overcome them. But when another wrestler decides he's going to decide who wins, it is bullsh*t."

Steiner had some choice words for Hogan, calling him a "motherf*cker" and a "piece of sh*t," and claimed that the decision to turn him heel was given the go-ahead by Hogan just minutes before the show went on the air. "Big Poppa Pump" said that he's still not friends with Hogan, owing to his past interactions. Steiner stated that he always knew about Hogan's devious ways thanks to his friendship with Randy Savage, who told him stories about Hogan, and claimed that not many knew about it because of the perception that Hogan had built up for himself.

"There's a reason why he got booed in California, all this stuff that came out with him, racist comments," Steiner added. "So I think a lot of people realize the perception, or the perception that WWE or WCW wanted of Hulk Hogan was not really him."