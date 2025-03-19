WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Doesn't Hold Back On Hulk Hogan
Scott Steiner has been vocal about his issues with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in the past, and he has expanded on the reasons why he dislikes the controversial star.
Steiner, in a recent conversation with "Insight," said that his issues with Hogan began in WCW when "The Hulkster" used his creative control against him.
"When I said that I got beat in my first match after turning heel, the call was made by Hulk Hogan to have me beat. So the reason I knew that because somebody that was in the vicinity of talking to him," said Steiner. "Wins and losses, you can overcome them. But when another wrestler decides he's going to decide who wins, it is bullsh*t."
Steiner had some choice words for Hogan, calling him a "motherf*cker" and a "piece of sh*t," and claimed that the decision to turn him heel was given the go-ahead by Hogan just minutes before the show went on the air. "Big Poppa Pump" said that he's still not friends with Hogan, owing to his past interactions. Steiner stated that he always knew about Hogan's devious ways thanks to his friendship with Randy Savage, who told him stories about Hogan, and claimed that not many knew about it because of the perception that Hogan had built up for himself.
"There's a reason why he got booed in California, all this stuff that came out with him, racist comments," Steiner added. "So I think a lot of people realize the perception, or the perception that WWE or WCW wanted of Hulk Hogan was not really him."
Steiner claims Hogan wanted him arrested
Later in the interview, Scott Steiner described in detail his run-in with Hulk Hogan and Hogan's then-wife Jeniffer, which almost got him arrested. Steiner claimed that his anger towards Hogan was because of what "The Hulkster" did behind the scenes in TNA.
"Well, I found out the bullsh*t he was doing in TNA. So when I left, I let it be known that the next time I see him I would slap the sh*t out of him," Steiner said.
He recalled noticing Jeniffer backstage at the Hall of Fame when Hogan was there to induct Randy Savage and berated about Hogan to her.
"At that point he was going to induct Savage into the Hall of Fame, which was bullsh*t. So I told her [Jeniffer] that. I told her he was a piece of sh*t for that whole situation, and I was going to slap the sh*t out of him. I said that, nobody heard me. It was very low-key, and I didn't raise my voice or anything. Grabbed my bags and left. Well, she called Hogan. He came to the airport, and then he called the San Jose Police Department saying that I slapped her and I threatened to kill him. Well that's terroristic threats and aggravated assault. So I got a call from the San Jose Police Department," recalled Steiner.
The WWE Hall of Famer said that Hogan backed off because the airport's cameras would've shown that he hadn't touched Hogan's wife. Steiner was banned from the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame, which put a wedge in his relationship with WWE, but he now has a better relationship with them and was even inducted into the Hall of Fame.