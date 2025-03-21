WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Names Other Wrestlers With Great Frog Splashes

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam made the frog splash, dubbed the Five-Star Frog Splash, a potent move in his arsenal, and he has named a few other stars who have performed it brilliantly.

RVD recently spoke on "Insight," where he named Montez Ford as one of the best proponents of the frog splash in modern times. He then named the late WWE star Eddie Guerrero as someone whose frog splashes compare closest to his.

"I think Montez Ford, definitely," he began. "And, of course, Eddie [Guerrero]. You know me and Eddie's, that's the lifelong contendership everyone's going to compare our frog splashes."

A few modern stars use the frog splash often aside from Ford, one of whom is YouTuber Logan Paul, who has impressed with the height that he gets on the move. The former WWE star was asked by Chris Van Vliet if he had seen Paul perform the move.

"I don't think I've seen it. It's probably pretty good," RVD said. "I'm sure it's a move that out of all my moves it's the least original. That one, I mean, I watched Tonga Kid do it, Jimmy Snuka, but I did kind of make it my own by turning in the air and being able to go all the way across the ring, I started going for the furthest corner every time for a while, that was my thing. And sometimes that's cool if a guy's closer to one corner, or go and grab the corner, look at the crowd and be like, 'Nah, go over to the other ones,' like that. Sometimes that's fun, and then sometimes I regret it."

Aside from Ford and Paul, the likes of Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio have performed the move often too, while Seth Rollins occasionally uses it.