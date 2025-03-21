Maven Looks Back On WWE Feud With Triple H

After Survivor Series 2004, former WWE star Maven was given the privilege to challenge the current World Heavyweight Champion Triple H after being appointed "WWE Raw" General Manager for the night. The team that was victorious at Survivor Series that year had the opportunity to be in charge of the red brand for a month, with each member having control of the show for a week. Maven would be the first star to step into the GM role, but thought he disappointed during his main event title match against "The Game."

"The only thing I wanted for this night was to not make him look stupid. I wanted to raise my game to his level. I wanted to look like I belonged." Maven said. "He shouldn't have had to call the entire match move for move, that's just proof that I wasn't ready to be in the position that I was in. So it comes to no surprise that this would be the last time I would be in the main event. I wasn't ready." Maven said on his YouTube channel.

Despite not being impressed with the way he performed, Maven did receive praise from former WWE CEO Vince McMahon backstage, who was proud that he delivered what was asked of him that day. Maven also credited Triple H for his professionalism, explaining that he was a pleasure to tape segments with.

"Hunter's good. Hunter has the ability to turn it on and off. He can go from character mode to back to being just Hunter. He's an easy one to do any pre-tapes or any promos or anything with. I wish I would have had an opportunity to do much more with him during my career."

