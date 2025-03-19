AEW Files Trademark On New Tag Team Name

A new tag team has been making waves in All Elite Wrestling, and after weeks of simply going by their individual names, they finally have a team name that AEW has filed to trademark.

On March 18, AEW filed to trademark the name "Titanes Del Aire" for entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances, which was approved on March 19. Los Titanes Del Aire, translated from Spanish as "The Titans of the Air" is the name that current ROH World Television Champion Komander, and the unbeaten Hologram will now be known as going forward.

Komander and Hologram picked up their first victory as a tag team during the Zero Hour portion of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, defeating the team of Lee Johnson and Blake Christian, while also feuding with La Faccion Ingobrenable in recent weeks. Los Titanes Del Aire have attempted to fight off the likes of The Beast Mortos and Dralistico for a number of weeks, and they will hope to finally settle the score with their rivals this week on "AEW Collision" when the four men meet in a tag team match.

As for the history between Komander and Hologram, they crossed paths briefly in October 2024 where Hologram would win a four-way match that included Komander, before the two men met in a singles match on the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite" that same month, with Hologram once again picking up the victory, and La Faccion Ingobrenable beating both men down after their bout. Outside of AEW, the luchadores know each other very well as they both spent time in AAA together, with Hologram wrestling under his former name of Aramis, while also making brief cameo appearances in companies like GCW and PWG before Komander was signed to an AEW deal.