Shawn Spears Hopes To Elevate Young WWE NXT Stars

Shawn Spears is in the midst of his first "NXT" North American Championship reign after beating Tony D'Angelo on a recent edition of "NXT." In addition to the accomplishment, Spears now leads a faction that includes Izzi Dame, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance.

Spears speaks with "Gabby AF" about the balance in his mentality regarding being a veteran wrestler on the "NXT" roster, wanting to help build younger talent, and the desire to be at the top of the card.

"Well that doesn't go away as long as you're in this, the idea of not wanting to be at the top of the card, or not wanting to be a champion, or not wanting to be challenged or pushed to the forefront, it should always be a thing as long as you're still active in this industry. If you're a young wrestler, or someone who just started at the PC a week ago, your goal should be to be in the spot of Cody Rhodes."

The former Tye Dillinger continues on to discuss his relationship with his new stablemates, claiming that they pepper him with questions constantly.

"I hope, that's the goal, that I can kinda elevate young talent at least. We've been doing that at live events and even TV. I'm talking to them the whole time, no matter what we're doing, and they're watching, and they're asking questions. But I'm also learning things at the same time when they ask questions, like, oh that's a good way of looking at things."

Time will tell what's in store for Spears' future. Will he have a run on the main roster as a top guy, or will he be more useful in helping young talent in "NXT?"

