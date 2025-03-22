WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Jokes About How He Was 'Ahead Of The Curve'

For many years, wrestler Rob Van Dam has been open about his passion for marijuana use, and even started his own cannabis brand back in 2022. For many years, WWE tested talent for the substance and would issue fines and suspension for positive results, but the promotion's marijuana policy is said to have changed in recent years. Speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," RVD shared his reaction to WWE's decision.

"I can't say I'm surprised," Van Dam said. "I always knew the direction that marijuana prohibition would go. I was just ahead of the curve, like I am with a lot of things. I'm ahead of my time in a lot of ways."

Van Dam said he was an outspoken advocate for legalizing marijuana use during his wrestling heyday, but most of his peers had no interest in the topic. The former WWE and AEW performer claimed that most people prefer being told what to do, and now that the government is loosening restrictions on marijuana, many of the individuals who used to claim that it would lead to harder drugs are now using it themselves.

Asked about his run with the WWE Championship, which was infamously cut short when Van Dam was arrested for marijuana and prescription drug possession in 2006, the wrestler isn't sure how his long term career might've been altered if the outlook on marijuana had been different at the time. However, Van Dam does believe that had he not been arrested, he would've held the title for a longer period of time and may have been able to keep WWE's version of ECW going.

