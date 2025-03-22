Lex Luger Explains Why WWE Hall Fo Fame Honors Aren't 'Closure' To Him

After years of fans and fellow wrestlers calling for his admission, Lex Luger is finally set to join the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Reacting to the announcement on his podcast, "Lex Expressed," the retired wrestler explained why he doesn't see his induction as a conclusion, but simply as the next step in his journey.

"I don't know about closure, because it's to be continued," Luger said. "I love working with the Legends program, and it goes on and we get together with the guys for events they send us to, and it's like a class reunion. The party goes on. It's like a love fest with us and the fans, and it's amazing."

Luger expressed his surprise at the amount of people who had reached out to him since the Hall of Fame announcement, noting that the gestures meant a lot to him. The long list of people who contacted him included wrestlers that he had lost touch with as well as family and friends.

The former WWE star was also surprised by the fact that he was even getting inducted at all, and feels it's something his younger self wouldn't believe possible after some of his past controversies. Luger's surprise was documented, as his induction was revealed to the public along with a video of Cody Rhodes sharing the news with the man himself.

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, at 10 p.m. PT at the BleauLive Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock as well as on WWE's social media accounts. In addition to Luger, the 2025 class will include Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Michelle McCool, and others that have not yet been announced.