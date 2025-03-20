WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/18/2025

Last week, NXT Roadblock was held from Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured a stacked card that managed to pull in 732,000 viewers. It was a bounce back week for "WWE NXT," as the previous Tuesday had seen ratings dip below the 700,000 viewer mark. Unfortunately, the developmental brand was unable to maintain their audience this past Tuesday, losing over 50,000 viewers since last week.

According to Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 676,000 viewers and posted a 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the lowest total viewership the show has drawn this year. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership declined by 8%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.15. Despite posting its worst numbers since last December, "NXT" has steadily increased its average total viewership by 16% since March 2024.

"NXT" also faced stiff competition on Tuesday night, as two March Madness games not only ranked high on cable, but also topped the night in the 18-49 demo. Specifically, the contest between San Diego State and North Carolina posted an impressive 0.70 in the 18-49 demo, which was far above any other program on cable on Tuesday. Although "NXT" has seen an increase in viewership since last year, they continue to struggle in the 18-49 demo, dropping by 12% in the category since March 2024.

With NXT Stand & Deliver on the horizon, the developmental brand will hopefully see their total viewership improve, as they've shown on multiple occasions this year that they can bounce back after seeing their numbers decline. Since WWE and TNA announced their multi-year partnership together, "NXT" has continuously featured stars like TNA X-Division Champion Moose and The Hardy Boyz on their programming, which has proven to increase total viewership.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestlenomics" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.