AEW's Swerve Strickland Weighs In On Travis Scott's WWE Misadventures

It's been three weeks since John Cena shockingly turned heel, unleashed a beatdown on Cody Rhodes, and aligned himself with The Rock after winning the Elimination Chamber. However, one of the biggest stories coming out of the Premium Live Event was the involvement of American rapper Travis Scott, who contributed to the attack on Rhodes, but accidentally injured him in the process. Following the event, it was revealed that Rhodes had suffered a damaged eardrum and a black eye after receiving a right-hand slap from Scott. AEW star Swerve Strickland, who is one of Scott's good friends in the wrestling business, has commented on Rhodes being injured, explaining that the rapper may have been too eager to get involved.

"That's a very excited artist who finally got to do his dream." Strickland said. "You're in there with the two biggest icons that we have left in this ... you're excited and you're with the world champion, this is the guy that's going to be the one for this era moving forward. So that's a lot of excitement, that's a lot of pressure and that's what happens when you get excited with someone who's not in our industry ... what the hell would we do if like a wrestler got on the stage, they would do dumb s**t too in a concert." Strickland said on "Bootleg Kev."

Strickland believes that WWE didn't run through any rehearsals with Scott in order for the segment to feel real, but unfortunately it left more opportunity for the angle to go wrong. The former AEW champ also explained that he was recently on the golf course with Scott, who revealed he was training with Booker T and seemed more interested to talk about wrestling than music.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Bootleg Kev" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.