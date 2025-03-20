Athena Responds To Mercedes Mone Comments On 'Whoever Trained' AEW Dynamite Opponent

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Mercedes Mone defeated Billie Starkz to retain the TBS Championship, extending her current win streak to 16-0. Despite crediting Starkz for her efforts, Mone questioned who trained the young star in an interview with Renee Paquette, claiming that whoever mentored her knows nothing about professional wrestling. Following "Dynamite," Mone reiterated her thoughts on X, formally known as Twitter, and hoped that Starkz was able to pickup some pointers being in the ring with her.

I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn't know what she's doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite https://t.co/pNqPsPhvrc — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 20, 2025

Mone's comments were a direct shot at ROH Women's World Champion Athena, who has mentored Starkz in the past, but it didn't stop "The Fallen Goddess" from firing back at "The CEO." Athena took to X where she dismissed the significance of Mone's win streak, and threw shade towards Starkz's talents as well.

That's cute, considering it took you over a year to get 16 wins...

So let's just agree minion 400237 3/4 still sucks and you're gonna have to try harder than that if you want me... With love and anger

Athena#ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi #TheInspiration https://t.co/3Nrr4WTMAY — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) March 20, 2025

Starkz has unfortunately become involved in a social media war between both women's stars, but she did stand up for herself following Athena's comments, where she asked for some recognition for her match against Mone.

Dude. I don't suck. Did you watch the match. Can I get something? — BIG Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス (@BillieStarkz) March 20, 2025

It's possible that Mone and Athena's harsh words towards each other will lead to a match in the near future, which would become one of the most anticipated women's matches of the year due to the dominance of both champions. Mone and Athena also haven't wrestled since their days together in WWE, meaning a match in 2025 would mark the first time in seven years that both women would compete against each other. Last year, Athena claimed that Mone was her "ultimate rival," and would be a competitor that could match her creativity in the ring.