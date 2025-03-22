JBL Tells Crazy Story About WWE HOFer Rocky Johnson

With professional wrestlers spending much of their time on the road, especially in decades past, many of the industry's wildest stories take place en route from one place to another. Serving as guest host for "Something to Wrestle" in place of Bruce Prichard, JBL told an outlandish travel story involving a WWE Hall of Famer and an airplane that caught fire.

"Rocky Johnson jumped out of the plane," JBL said. "Not when it was off the ground, but they were going down the tarmac to get to the runway to take off."

According to JBL, an unnamed individual (heavily implied to be Gerald Brisco) was attempting to smoke marijuana in the plane's bathroom and somehow started a fire. The blaze was large enough to create visible smoke in the plane, causing a stir. Johnson, apparently under the impression that the plane was in danger of blowing up, opened the door and removed himself from the situation, jumping onto the tarmac.

"Now they can't leave, because they're leaving Rocky behind," JBL continued. "So they have to stop and go back and get Rocky. I guess secondary, they put out the fire. You'd think they'd put out the fire first."

The plane in question was said to have belonged to Eddie Graham, who booked Championship Wrestling from Florida and held a powerful position in the NWA for years. As for Johnson, in addition to his status as a legendary wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, he is known as the father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

