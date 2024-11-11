WWE's The Rock Opens Up Regarding Childhood On The Road With Dad Rocky Johnson

Though he is now one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, most wrestling fans are well aware that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got his start as a professional wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father, Rocky Johnson. It's been well-documented that Dwayne had a tumultuous relationship with Rocky, and in a recent profile by GQ, the man known as The Rock opened up regarding the childhood he spent on the road with his father.

"It was tough love with him," Johnson said. "Very little patience with s**t. And he came up in an era where he had to fight for everything. [He was a] Black pro wrestler at that time in the '60s and '70s, mainly throughout the South."

According to Johnson, Rocky had to develop a certain toughness to consistently perform in front of almost entirely white audiences across the southern United States, around the time of the Civil Rights movement. That toughness translated to a fraught relationship between father and son.

"[He] raised me with a tough hand," Johnson continued. "[He] didn't beat my ass or anything like that, but just our bonding was — at a very young age — 'You could come to the gym with me at five and six years old, but you just gotta sit.' So I sat in the gym and just watched him and his wrestler workout buddies work out."

