Rhyno Learned The Most From Controversial WWE HOFer

ECW Legend, Rhyno, is best known for his devastating take on "The Spear," aptly titled "The Gore," as well as his all-round brutal moveset that several wrestlers have been unfortunate enough to be on the receiving end of. But, like all his peers, Rhyno learned a lot from the veterans of his day and in an interview with D-Von Dudley, he recalled what the late Pat Patterson taught him.

According to Rhyno, not only did he learn a lot from Patterson, but the late WWE Hall of Famer had one of the greatest wrestling minds. "Just talking to him – Pat Patterson gave me the greatest compliment, and I don't even think he knew at the time," the veteran recalled, noting that Patterson commented on a hardcore match he had against John Cena in a main event one night. "Pat was a producer at the time and once it went to that he goes: Rhyno, just figure out the rest and you come tell me; if I try to help you out here, I'd just mess it up."

Rhyno noted that Patterson believed in his ability and went as far as to leave the Hardcore match up to him since it was his specialty. "And I'm like 'Wow, he put that much trust in me?' And it was a main event for a SmackDown and it was a really good – it was actually a really great match," the veteran further noted.

Patterson has been back in the news as of late, since the reopening of the scandal involving Patterson, ring announcer Mel Phillips, and others' involvement in the abuse of ring boys in the 1980s and 1990s.

