WWE HOFer Explains Why He's 'Baffled, Hurt & Confused' By Jade Cargill-Naomi Storyline

Since Naomi revealed herself as the person who attacked her former friend Jade Cargill a little under three weeks ago on "WWE SmackDown", tensions between the two women have since been meteorically on the rise as Bianca Belair has felt torn and many have been taken aback by the revelation including WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

"You know, I'm baffled just like everybody else out there," Rikishi said on his podcast, "Off The Top". "I'm baffled, I'm hurt, I'm confused. I mean, I mentioned this last week. I posted up a photo of [myself, Cargill, Naomi, and Belair] on my page on Instagram."

Rikishi emphasized how torn he felt about the recent ongoings between Cargill and Naomi because of the love that he had for both women, and was clear about his intentions about talking to them both before he jumped to any conclusions.

"I want to be able to sit down and find out – we can meet at the waffle house," Rikishi said. "We can meet wherever, you know what I mean?"

Despite not having anything directly to do with the situation, Rikishi noted what an abrupt transition it was to go from celebrating Jey Uso's 2025 Men's Royal Rumble victory to trying to figure out answers to the many questions he had about the situation. He also questioned whether or not Belair played a role in the attack on Cargill .

"These are the questions that we all need to know, right. I don't know. Something happen between Bianca and Naomi, Trin? Or is it something going on between Bianca and Jade against my daughter-in-law?"

