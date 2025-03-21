WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Comments On Toni Storm Blade Job At AEW Revolution

Toni Storm and Mariah May's historic feud came to a close earlier this month, as both women battled over the AEW World Women's Championship for the third time in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at AEW Revolution. Storm would come out victorious in what was one of the most gruesome matches in AEW history, with both competitors using an excessive amount of blood to give an explosive ending to their story. Many wrestling pundits applauded both women for their performance, but according to Kevin Nash, the amount of bloodshed was unnecessary, especially for Storm.

"That's a nasty gig man ... what did she use a f*****g box cutter?" Nash said on "Kliq This." "If CM Punk and Seth Rollins can go 30 minutes in a cage in the Garden and not get a drop of blood and tell us the story they need to and get Roman involved, there's no reason whatsoever that it's a work, everybody knows it's a work, why would you juice? ... if it's [blood] used sparingly, it's incredible, if it's used four times in nine matches, that's bulls**t."

Nash also compared the use of blood today to how it was utilized throughout the 1980s and 90s, explaining that wrestlers would often prefer to blade if given the opportunity.

"Ric got color every night and I'm telling you right now, if you've ever gotten color, man it makes the night a lot easier, you just don't have to work as hard ... I could have got it [color] more often, it just wasn't something I wanted to do."

Despite being critical of Storm and May's match, he did credit Britt Baker for blading during her Unsanctioned Lights Out Match with Thunder Rosa in 2021, because it was the only match to showcase blood on the St. Patrick's Day Slam card that night.

