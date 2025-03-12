Bully Ray Names The Only AEW Revolution Match He Thinks Should Have Featured Blood

This past Sunday at AEW Revolution, tensions between rivals had reached their boiling point coming into the show, resulting in several matches taking a gory turn, causing there to be an excessive amount of blood on the card. Toni Storm's Falls Count Anywhere Match with Mariah May and Will Ospreay's Steel Cage Match with Kyle Fletcher featured the most blood throughout the pay-per-view. However, according to WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Dudley on "Busted Open Radio," the use of blood should've only been reserved for the AEW Women's Championship match.

"You could've left the women with the blood exclusively, thus it standing out that much more, that's my opinion." Bully Ray's co-host Dave LaGrega then suggested that Storm versus May should've been the main event of the show, while the Steel Cage bout could've opened the pay-per-view, in order to space out the matches with the most blood. That said, Bully believes that putting any other match other than Jon Moxley versus Cope in the main event would've been a poor decision.

"You guys are talking about Toni Storm and Mariah May in the main event and I disagree. You're saying that after the fact. Tell me why any quality booker, promoter or anybody who knows what they're doing would ever put that match above the World Heavyweight Championship match between Moxley and Cope."

Despite the fan reception to Moxley and Cope's title match being negative, AEW President Tony Khan believes that any of the final four matches of Revolution could've been the main event of the show.

