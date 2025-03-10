Tony Khan Says Any Of The Last Four Matches Could Have Been AEW Revolution Main Event

AEW President Tony Khan seems to be very happy with how the Revolution pay-per-view panned out on March 9. From Kenny Omega becoming AEW International Champion, to Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher's hellacious steel cage match, all the way up to Jon Moxley's dramatic retention of the AEW World Championship, the fans in Los Angeles, California got their money's worth. Especially in the eyes of Khan, who revealed at the post-show media scrum that any of the final four matches could have realistically main evented the show.

"There were a lot of matches that could have been the main event tonight, including any of the last four, and that's why I really called it a big closing four because I really felt like okay, these final matches to go, to say these are all going to be huge matches with massive significance." Of the last four, the match that really had everyone talking was the "Hollywood Ending" fall count anywhere match between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship. While they didn't close Revolution to some fan's disappointment, Khan reiterated that they are two main event level talents, and used their match from Grand Slam Australia as an example of that.

"Absolutely they are both main event quality wrestlers, and we talked about Grand Slam Australia, which I thought was probably the best TV show we've ever done start to finish, and in that case I thought we put together a great show with great moments. For where we were going next, I thought it made a lot of sense, but also for where they had been, I felt like that's a fantastic main event."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.