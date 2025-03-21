WWE Announces 2025 Slammys Fans Choice Awards, Fan Vote Closes WrestleMania Weekend

In 2024, WWE decided to bring back the Slammy Awards, where the promotion's top talent is recognized for their achievements and milestones throughout the previous year. Following the success of 2024's award ceremony, WWE announced on Friday morning that the Slammys would be making a return for the second consecutive year in a row.

The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards will stream live from WWE World and will be available to watch on WWE's social media platforms on Sunday April 20. Former WWE Champion Big E and Cathy Kelley will host the event, and will help present the following awards; Female Superstar of the Year, Male Superstar of the Year, Most Memorable Entrance, OMG Moment of the Year, Faction of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, NXT Superstar of the Year, Match of the Year, WTF Moment of the Year, Social Star of the Year, and Breakout Superstar of the Year.

Some notable nominees for Female Superstar of the Year include Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Tiffany Stratton, all of whom have been women's champion over the past year. In addition, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have also been nominated for Male Superstar of the Year. CM Punk's nine-month feud with Drew McIntyre is up for Rivalry of the Year, as well as Kevin Owens' pursuit of Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship throughout last Fall. There is also 11 nominees for Match of the Year, with Reigns versus Rhodes from WrestleMania 40, Punk and McIntyre's Hell in a Cell match from Bad Blood, and Morgan versus Ripley at SummerSlam being some of the most memorable options.