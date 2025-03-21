AEW's Will Ospreay & Samoa Joe Join Wrestling World In Celebrating ROH Legend's Career

The in-ring career of Homicide may have come to an end at Outlaw Wrestling last night, but its memories are still fresh in the mind of his peers, including Will Ospreay, Dustin Rhodes, and his former Ring of Honor and TNA rival Samoa Joe.

For Ospreay, his work in New Japan Pro-Wrestling led the two of them to finally meet at the United Empire: Rising event in 2022, in which "The Aerial Assassin" defeated "The Notorious 187." "It was a privilege boss. Thank you Homicide,' Ospreay wrote on X alongside an image of their pre-match staredown.

According to fellow veteran Dustin Rhodes, Homicide is "one of the best" in the professional wrestling business. Rhodes and Homicide shared the ring on a notable occasion, with the former leading his five-man team to victory against the latter's in a WarGames match at UWF Capital Punishment in 2007.

Congrats to #Homicide on his retirement. He has had an outstanding career and is one of the best in the biz. Congrats man 🤘🏼 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) March 20, 2025

In the eyes of Samoa Joe, Homicide embodies the spirit of New York City, an area in which he frequented throughout his 30-year career. "He held down New York, and at times the world," Joe wrote alongside an image of their ROH faceoff. "Congratulations my brother."

TNA Wrestling's Mike Santana also joined in on the tributes to Homicide, whom he has long considered to be a mentor. At Outlaw Wrestling, their relationship came full circle as Santana, a fellow New York native, partnered with Afa Jr. to take on Homicide and Bull James. Homicide and James emerged victorious, kicking off the former's retirement on a high note.

"Thank you. I love you. 187 Forever," Santana wrote afterward.

THANK YOU.

I LOVE YOU. 187 FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/fHWNjTbMGt — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) March 21, 2025

The former ROH World Champion previously revealed that his decision to retire came after he developed a cyst in his brain, which has affected his speech and sight in recent months. On the heels of his tag team win, Homicide walks away from the ring with several other championship accolades, some of which stem from TNA Wrestling as well.