Former ROH World, TNA Tag Champ Homicide Reveals He's Retiring Due To Medical Issue

Earlier this month, former Ring of Honor World Champion and TNA Tag Team Champion Homicide shocked the wrestling world when he announced that he'd be wrestling his final match on March 20, since revealed to be a tag team match where Homicide and former WWE star Bull James would face TNA's Mike Santana and Afa Jr. That did nothing to quell the shock that many have felt over the announcement, with fans wondering what compelled Homicide to call it a career while he was still largely active on the independent circuit.

On Wednesday, one day before his retirement match, Homicide finally explained why, taking to Facebook to reveal that his retirement was brought about due to a health concern.

"Reason I'm leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst my brain," Homicide said. "Had it for months getting worst. My vision, speech is bad. Cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel."

Despite his health woes, Homicide stressed that he wanted his retirement match to be a happy occasion.

"I want people to party, and smile, except for Afa Jr.,'" Homicide said. "I'm survivor, I always win bS battles , bottom my heart. Thank you for your support. This not a goodbye. This is I see you later."

Those looking for a Homicide fix even after his retirement match will have plenty of options. In honor of Homicide's career, AEW has put together an "ROH Timelines: Homicide" episode for their YouTube channel, covering some of the greatest matches and moments in Homicide's ROH career, including bouts against the likes of Bryan Danielson. The episode is available to watch now.