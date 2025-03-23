Lex Luger Opens Addresses WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan's Abilities

The greatest heel turns in professional wrestling history have been on the minds of fans since John Cena's now-iconic turn on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Some rank it right around Hulk Hogan's heel turn as "the third man" at WCW's Bash at the Beach in 1996. One man who got to witness Hogan's turn firsthand was Lex Luger, who competed in the six-man tag against The Outsiders and their mystery partner. On an episode of "Lex Expressed," the soon-to-be Hall of Famer said that he always thought Hogan would make a great heel.

"He was so good on the mic and so confident in himself. I always felt a confident babyface could be an arrogant heel. A really good, arrogant heel," Luger said. "I always thought, 'Boy, Hogan, if he ever wanted to, would make a great heel or bad guy,' but I never thought that I would see him do that because the red and yellow and his character was so set."

Fans were so upset by the heel turn they threw garbage into the ring and chanted obscenities at "The Hulkster." Hogan remained a heel in the New World Order for years and became a huge character in the era of the Monday Night Wars that pit "WCW Monday Nitro" against WWF's "Monday Night Raw." Hogan would become a babyface in the summer of 1999 after returning to WCW from an injury. He would be a heel once again upon rejoining the WWE as the leader of the nWo in 2002.

