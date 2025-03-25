AEW's Ricochet Looks Back On WWE Money In The Bank Spot With Logan Paul

WWE's 2023 Money in the Bank event may widely be remembered as the catalyst for Damian Priest's eventual run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Fans may also remember it for one of its scary spots in which Logan Paul and Ricochet crashed through a table via a botched Spanish Fly. According to Ricochet, this came as a result of a split-second improvisation on his part.

"Especially in wrestling, you have to rely on your instincts a lot because sometimes things don't go right. Especially with what we do, and when you add tables, ladders, and all these types of things, in those moments, it's fight or flight," Ricochet told "Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez." "You have half a second to think about what you want to do. [For] me, I'm out there obviously trying to put on a show for the crowd, and at the same time, I'm holding on to Logan Paul. I'm going 'We're going, bro. You slip, I slip. It don't matter. We're going.'

"Then after that, he met me afterwards, and we got in a little fight. They got it on camera, but in that moment, it's fight or flight. I'm the one going backwards anyway. I'm going backwards, so it's just one of those things where you have to take control of the situation."

In the moments preceding this crash, LA Knight pushed over a ladder in which Paul and Ricochet stood on either side of. While their leading feet were planned to hit the top rope at the same time upon their descent, Ricochet's landed on it first, causing Paul's foot to miss and slip to the bottom rope instead. Naturally, Paul then attempted to position himself on the second rope. Before he could fully do so, however, Ricochet took hold of Paul and hurled them both through the aforementioned table.

