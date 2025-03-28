Why Former Women's Champion Wants To See Pop Star Cyndi Lauper In WWE Hall Of Fame

The legend of Wendi Richter never ceases to wane, as evidenced by repeated name-drops by the current AEW Women's Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm. Sometimes, fans associate her name with that of another generational superstar, one she interacted with during the Rock 'n Wrestling Connection – Cyndi Lauper.

At 63 years young, the former WWE Women's Champion continues to get out and do interviews about her historic, pioneering career. Richter speaks to the "Ring the Belle" podcast about Lauper's transcendent pop smash, "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," that she used as an entrance song during her WWE career.

"I still love that song. Years later, I was still going out to the ring to that song, they [the fans] knew that song, they knew who was coming out. I think it will always be [popular], it's fun. Just having Cyndi Lauper, that's all I needed [to get a reaction]."

To the surprise of many fans, Lauper has yet to receive her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, despite being a pivotal figure during wrestling's transition to mainstream pop culture. Richter hopes that day will come soon for Lauper.

"I'm just hoping that someday she'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the celebrity division. I mean she's done more for wrestling than any celebrity has, so it just has to be that it hasn't been good timing for her."

The topic of Cyndi Lauper is a popular one in Wendi Richter interviews. A few years ago, she discussed her ongoing relationship with Lauper, nothing that the two speak fairly regularly.

