AEW's Tony Khan Compares Free Agency Between NFL & Pro Wrestling

As AEW became the clear number two wrestling company in the world, the landscape of free agency for performers shifted. For over a decade, pro wrestlers released by WWE had no clear-cut options for how to continue their careers, with little to no hope of maintaining the financial stability they had in WWE. It is for this reason that wrestlers often do not have the same divisive outlook on WWE vs AEW that many fans do. Rather, they are grateful that they have at least two viable options to make a living as a pro wrestler.

In addition to running AEW, Tony Khan holds an executive position in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization. He speaks to the "Battleground Podcast" about the differences between free agency in the NFL as opposed to professional wrestling.

"It's very different, I think," Khan said. "There are a lot more teams in the NFL. With 32 teams, there are a lot more destinations, and free agency is a little more routine. In pro wrestling, people commit to a wrestling organization, and there aren't as many different places to go. So, I think it feels even more impactful and important when a wrestler switches organizations, because it doesn't happen as often."

Khan addresses the fact that due to a rarity of wrestlers changing organizations, it makes each "jump" more exciting for fans. This new era of pro wrestling free agency has given fans iconic moments, such as Cody Rhodes returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, and Bryan Danielson debuting in AEW at All Out 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.