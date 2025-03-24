Bully Ray Details WWE Hall Of Fame Situation With AEW, Tony Khan, Sting & Lex Luger

After word emerged last week that Lex Luger was hoping to have long-time friend, and AEW star Sting, induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame next month, debate immediately sprung up about what AEW owner Tony Khan should do. Some argued Khan should allow Sting to induct Luger without any hesitation. Others suggested Khan reject it, pointing to WWE not allowing AEW to use classic WCW footage during Sting's retirement, among other things, as a reason not to play nice.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca entered the debate. And booth seemed to understand both sides of the argument, with Bully noting Khan had every right in the world to turn WWE down. Still, due to the close relationship between Sting and Luger, he's hopeful Khan will overlook AEW and WWE's past issues, and allow the Sting the honor of inducting his friend.

"If Tony Khan can find the strength to forgive whatever has happened with the WWE in the past, just to allow Sting to be there, that's going to be an incredible moment for Sting and Luger, and for fans all over the world," Bully said. "But Tony Khan can also hold his head high, knowing that he did the right thing. And in this industry, where the right thing is done so infrequently, I'm a big believer in always doing the right thing...That's why I consider myself a 1%. Always do right. If you're going to...you don't have to stab somebody in the back. You can stab them in the heart, just so they know you're the one that did it. So I do think this is an opportunity for Tony to look really [good], but that looking really good would just be doing the right thing on a human level."

