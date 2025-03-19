Backstage Update On AEW Possibly Letting Sting Induct Lex Luger Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Sting may not have had his final appearance in WWE even after signing a Legends-esque deal with AEW, as it's Lex Luger's wish for his former tag team partner, rival, and close friend to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend. According to Fightful Select, WWE was planning to make overtures, if they hadn't already, to make that happen for Luger. The outlet wasn't sure if Sting inducting Luger into the Hall of Fame would require AEW to sign off on the appearance.

Fightful reported that Sting's original plans called for him to be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week for a limited schedule, but it's now expanded. Sting retired from in-ring action at AEW Revolution in March 2024, but said in October that he signed a multi-year deal with AEW that was the equivalent of a WWE Legends Deal. The 64 year old won't be getting physical in the ring with the company, but is still involved with the promotion.

Luger said he would like Sting and Diamond Dallas Page to be the ones who induct him. He recently called DDP one of his best friends, and Page has been working with Luger to help him improve his strength to one day hopefully walk again.

"The Total Package" will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on April 18 alongside Triple H and Michelle McCool. Other names possibly being inducted Typhoon and Earthquake, the Natural Disasters, though that has yet to be confirmed by WWE.