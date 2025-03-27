AEW Star Ricochet Gets Candid About Being Booked On WWE Speed

Former WWE star Ricochet has discussed about WWE Speed, WWE's show that airs on social media platform X [formerly Twitter], and how he looked at it as a chance to showcase something different.

WWE Speed was introduced last year, with the first episode airing in April, in which Ricochet was closely involved, featuring in the very first match against Dragon Lee. In a recent discussion with Adrian Hernandez, the AEW star was asked if he was offended at being asked to be a part of the show, considering how it's not a main roster event. Ricochet dismissed that suggestion, emphasizing how he strives to build something from scratch.

"You've got to look at everything as an opportunity, and if you don't, then I think you're already kind of defeated," began the AEW star. "You have to look at everything — especially, you know, they [WWE] were putting something into this, and I wanted to be a part of building something again, making it as big as possible. I like that feeling. So, again, any opportunity you get, you've got to strike, and that's kind of the way I see it. That applies to everything: life, wrestling, everything."

Ricochet created many firsts on WWE Speed as he not only wrestled the first match on the show but also secured the first win and later became the inaugural WWE Speed Champion when he defeated Johnny Gargano in the final of the tournament.

But, the former WWE US Champion lost the title to Andrade in June, just a few weeks before the expiry of his WWE contract. Later in the year, WWE also introduced the Women's Speed Championship, which was won by Candice LeRae who still holds the title, while Dragon Lee has the title Ricochet once held.