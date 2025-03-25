Eric Bischoff Suggests Potential Third Figure With The Rock & John Cena In WWE

After John Cena shockingly turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock following his Elimination Chamber victory earlier this month, many have questioned if there is a third member that could be joining the two legends to create a faction. American rapper Travis Scott has been the speculated third man, as he appeared alongside "The Final Boss" at the Elimination Chamber and helped Cena beatdown Cody Rhodes at the end of the show. However, according to WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff on "83 Weeks," there's one current star who would benefit from joining The Rock's new group, especially due to his intimidating on-screen persona.

"Karrion Kross needs something ... I just feel something, my instinct tells me something about that guy." Bischoff said. "His character to me feels like it's off about three degrees. It just needs to be fine-tuned a little bit, but he's a dangerous guy, he's good in the ring. There's something a little mysterious about him and that's projected intentionally, but I think if they dialed that back just a little bit and brought a little bit more authenticity to him, unpolish him just a little bit, I think he could be a really cool character."

Bischoff also touched on the possibility of the third member of The Rock's faction being a female, with Becky Lynch as a possible option to join the group when she returns to the company.

"What a shocker, but I could also picture it in my head really easy. So yeah, that's pretty cool. I don't know what you do with her, but have at it. I'm sure you're just limited by your own lack of imagination."

