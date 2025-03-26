The First Survivor Series In WWE History Sparked Hope For Needed Change

The first-ever WWE Survivor Series in November 1987 proved to be a historical event for many reasons.

For starters, it was the first ever Survivor Series, kicking off an event/PPV/PLE/whatever you want to call it that is still among WWE's biggest events of the calendar year four decades later. Then there's the fact that the show was created specifically to mess with Jim Crockett Promotions, WWE's competitor at the time. That November, JCP was set to hold its annual Starrcade event on Thanksgiving, prompting WWE to schedule Survivor Series for the same day. Even after Crockett attempted to move the show to the afternoon to give PPV companies the option to air both, a powerplay by Vince McMahon resulted in all but five PPV companies dropping Starrcade and airing Survivor Series instead, kicking off JCP's downfall and eventual sale to Ted Turner, leading to the creation of WCW.

While those are the two main reasons the inaugural Survivor Series is remembered, there is one other reason it has strong historical value. And that, believe it or not, is because of the second match on the card; a five on five all women's Survivor Series match that saw Sensational Sherri, Dawn Marie, Donna Christianello, and The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin) take on The Fabulous Moolah, Rockin' Robin, Velvet McIntyre, and The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itsuki Yamazaki and Noriyo Tateno). Given it was 1987, a time when women's wrestling in the United States was still treated mostly as fodder, a match like this would seem out of place for a WWE show. And yet, the 20-minute bout, one of only four to make the first Survivor Series card, looks like a match that wouldn't be out of place in the modern-day wrestling landscape.