Lexis King Retains Heritage Cup With Help From WWE NXT Champ

Lexis King is still "WWE NXT" Heritage Cup Champion after NXT Champion Oba Femi interfered in his match against Je'Von Evans on Tuesday, taking out "The Young OG" on the outside, allowing for King to score the count out victory. Evans has had his issues with Femi and former champion Trick Williams over recent weeks, including last week when Evans attempted to help the pair against an attack from the Darkstate, but the three men brawled instead.

Evans and King battled back and forth, with King hitting a Falcon Arrow-like move, but he couldn't get Evans' shoulders down to the mat quick enough for a pin. Evans then went up top and hit a huge frog splash, but King kicked out. King hit Evans in the jaw, but Evans dodged the following Coronation attempt. He flew over the ropes to take King out on the outside, and that's when Femi interfered. He hit Evans with a powerbomb on the ring apron that was missed by the referee, who counted Evans out.

The lights went out in the Performance Center and Darkstate was seen in the crowd once again, but Femi and Evans continued to fight in the ring. Williams ran out and hit Evans with a Trick Shot and officials ran down to separate Femi and Williams as Darkstate continued to look on.