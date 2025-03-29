WWE HOFer Jerry Lawler Gives Thoughts On John Cena's Heel Turn

Earlier this month, John Cena left the WWE Universe stunned when he aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and left Cody Rhodes lying in the process. Beforehand, Cena embraced the Undisputed WWE Champion. When Cena's cheerful expression changed into a serious one, however, a sea of mouths, both in-person and at home, hung wide open. Or in the case of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, his heart felt an immediate void.

"I did hear about it after it happened. I saw it on the replay of it on TV, so I knew what was coming, but I didn't know how I would react," Lawler told "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge." "When I saw it, the way it was laid out was perfect. The angle on John's face, when he hugged Cody, and all of a sudden you see that closeup view of his face, that expression changed as he looked at The Rock, I don't know how to describe it.

"I knew what was coming, but then when I actually watched it again, it did to me what it did to a lot of those kids," Lawler continued. "It took a place out I had for John in my heart. It just kind of went away. To see that look on his face, just knowing what he was going to do and then watch him do it to Cody, it was something that was indescribable."

Since turning on Rhodes, Cena has embraced his new status as a heel, which came as a result of what he claimed to be a toxic relationship with the WWE Universe. According to Cena, the WWE Universe haven't just lost him, but will also lose the Undisputed WWE Championship when he defeats Rhodes for it at WrestleMania 41 and later retires with it.

