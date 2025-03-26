WWE NXT's Charlie Dempsey Set For Bloodsport Return

"WWE NXT" star Charlie Dempsey is set to return to GCW's Bloodsport event this year, marking his fourth consecutive appearance at the show.

MMA legend Josh Barnett announced on X that Dempsey, the son of William Regal, will feature at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII next month.

"A modern wrestler who seems like a someone who has stepped out of the past with his Catch-as-Catch-can skills and approach. Lighting suplexes, limb wrenching submissions, and the ability to scramble in and out of position like the best of them – Is it any wonder that he's making his 4th return to Bloodsport? Not in the least. Charlie Dempsey – Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XIII. Get your tickets now!" said Barnett.

A modern wrestler who seems like a someone who has stepped out of the past with his Catch-as-Catch-can skills and approach. Lighting suplexes, limb wrenching submissions, and the ability to scramble in and out of position like the best of them – Is it any wonder that he's making... pic.twitter.com/Ol6e0XUGz4 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 26, 2025

Dempsey wrestled in three Bloodsport events last year, defeating Matt Makowski at Bloodsport X, losing to Royce Isaacs at Bloodsport XI, which was held in June, and winning against Tracy Williams at Bloodsport XII in November. Since joining WWE in 2021, Dempsey has sporadically wrestled in other promotions, including Japanese promotion AJPW and TNA Wrestling.

Bloodsport, which has seen several WWE stars participate in recent years, will have good representation from the wrestling giant at Bloodsport XIII. Aside from Dempsey, veteran star Natalya will make her Bloodsport debut, "NXT" star Karmen Petrovic will return to the event after featuring at Bloodsport XII, Karrion Kross — who wrestled twice at Bloodsport in 2019 — will make a return to the event, while Pete Dunne — like Natalya — will also make his Bloodsport debut.

The show is also set to feature other stars in the pro wrestling industry like NJPW's Gabe Kidd, former WWE star Timothy Thatcher, and former TNA Wrestling star Jonathan Gresham. Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII will take place over WrestleMania 41 weekend, on April 17, at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.