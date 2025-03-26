Video: Teaser For Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley

Ahead of its premiere on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Dark Side of the Ring released a teaser for its first episode, titled "Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell," which focuses on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

In the teaser video for the first episode of season 6, Mick Foley talks about the brutal injuries and concussions he has suffered following his daredevilry inside the squared circle, one of which he's paying for now. Foley reveals in the teaser that a neurologist he consulted advised him to never step foot in a wrestling ring again due to the severity of his injuries. Al Snow, who shared the ring with Foley during their time in WWE, also featured in the trailer for the episode, stated that Foley is "paying the price" for pushing his body to the limits in the ring.

The years of brutal punishment Mick Foley endured in the ring have taken a serious toll, with the long-term effects of these injuries still impacting his daily life. Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell premieres tonight at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/2B2py9MoPK — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 25, 2025

The episode primarily focuses on the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Foley and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, held at the King of the Ring event in 1998, where Foley fell from the top of the cell twice. His first fall was onto the announcers table from the top, while the second one happened after he was chokeslammed through the cage and into the ring. The legendary star suffered a concussion that night and has detailed about the pain he was unsurprisingly in following that brutal encounter, claiming that he also suffered some damage to his liver or kidney. Despite his numerous injuries, Foley planned to have one final match but ultimately scrapped the idea after realizing he had unknowingly suffered another concussion.

Season 6 of Dark Side of the Ring will be a 10-part series that will also feature stories about Big Van Vader, The Original Sheik, Billy Graham, Billy Jack Haynes, Muhammad Hassan, Ludvig Borga, and Daffney, among others.