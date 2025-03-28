The First Screwjob In WWE History Wasn't Montreal

The Montreal Screwjob was one of the most controversial moments in wrestling history, and even today — despite both Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels having moved past it — it's still often brought up as a black mark on the industry. However, as controversial as it was, the Montreal Screwjob wasn't the first time WWE forced a wrestler to lose without prior planning.

WWE's "Golden Era" was led by stars like Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, and The Ultimate Warrior. However, a "Golden Era" icon few talk about today was Wendi Richter, who quickly became one of the most popular women's wrestlers after defeating Fabulous Moolah at The Brawl to End It All, in 1985. RIchter even worked with pop icon Cyndi Lauper on screen multiple times. While the "Dallas Cowgirl" won the Women's Championship on two occasions, her popularity fell off despite being a featured character on the "Hulk Hogan Rock 'n' Wrestling" animated show; she still battled to get paid better according to her workrate and popularity.

Back in 2022, Richter appeared on "Busted Open Radio," where she revealed the stark difference in the pay she made compared to the men on the roster. According to the veteran, she spent all of her money on hotels, rental cars, and food, adding that she made less money than those on the opening match despite being a semi main-event star, earning around a third of what these wrestlers were making, which she eventually took up with Vince McMahon.