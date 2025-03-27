Megan Bayne Pins Toni Storm In AEW Dynamite Tag Team Main Event Ahead Of Dynasty

"Timeless" Toni Storm has been pinned by her next challenger for the AEW Women's World Championship, Megan Bayne.

Storm and Thunder Rosa, known collectively as "Thunder Tits," took on the team of Bayne and Penelope Ford, and while Thunder Tits showed exceptional teamwork in the main event of "AEW Dynamite," the unit was no match for Bayne's legendary power.

Bayne dominated Rosa in the opening of Wednesday's match, and it took a tag to Ford for Thunder Tits to pick up any sort of steam in the match-up. Bayne continued to be the decisive factor in the contest as "Dynamite" ran into overtime, and when champion and challenger finally met in the ring for a one-on-one fight, it took a three-hit combo and a DDT to the outside for Storm to even dent in Bayne's epic momentum.

The match devolved quickly afterwards, with all participants indiscriminately brawling. Ford connected onto Storm with a cutter, just to be met with a series of kicks and a Death Valley Driver from Rosa. Bayne avenged her teammate with a Fates' Descent onto Rosa before Storm re-entered the contest. St. Paul cheered as Storm pummeled Bayne with her iconic corner hip attack, and gasped as Bayne rose to her feet just moments later.

Things nearly went in the champion's favor as Bayne charged at her with a Pump Kick, just to nail teammate Ford in the face. Bayne kicked out of Storm's following roll-up pin attempt before lifting the champion for another Fate's Descent. St. Paul was shocked into silence as Bayne connected, then climbed onto Storm for a decisive three-count.

While Storm left Minnesota with her first pinfall loss in 70 days, she can look forward to an even contest at Dynasty, where she is slated to defend her title against Bayne in singles action.