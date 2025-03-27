Seth Rollins Reveals How Top WWE Legend Was Responsible For Becky Lynch Having A Baby

WWE star Seth Rollins has shared how WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin played a part in him and his wife, Becky Lynch, starting a family together.

On his recent appearance on "Good Morning Football," Rollins was shown a photograph of Steve Austin and asked by the panelists to narrate an anecdote about the WWE legend. Rollins narrated how Austin's appearance on WWE television during COVID, where he shared screentime with Lynch, made the Irish star decide that she wanted to have a baby with Rollins.

"That's my boy, Steve," an excited Rollins began. "My favorite Stone Cold story that I've ever been a part of — so Stone Cold's the reason I have a daughter [starts to laugh]. Flashback, March 2020, COVID shuts down the world, first show in WWE post-COVID, post-shutdown, 3/16 Raw. Customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring. At the time, [the] hottest thing in professional wrestling, my lovely, incredible wife, 'The Man,' Becky Lynch. She had happened to break open 1, 2, 3, 4 cold ones with Stone Cold. At the end of 'Raw' and that night, she was like, 'I think it's time I take some time off to have a baby [laughs].' Don't know if she would have made that decision if it weren't for Stone Cold Steve Austin."

The "Raw" in question was the first to be filmed in WWE's Performance Center, which became the promotion's home for a few months following the advent of the pandemic. The show ended with Austin and Lynch sharing a few beers together in the ring, while also humiliating commentator and interviewer Byron Saxton. Lynch announced on "Raw" in May 2020 that she was pregnant, and she and Rollins' daughter, Roux, was born in December 2020.