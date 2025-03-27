Eric Bischoff: Losing WWE Title To John Cena Would Be Good For Cody Rhodes

Since John Cena turned heel and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 after winning the Elimination Chamber, many have questioned if he will actually defeat Cody Rhodes and reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion, but for the first time as a villain. If Cena manages to overcome "The American Nightmare," he will have captured his 17th world title, passing Ric Flair for most world championships won in WWE history. It would also be the first time Rhodes would be without a title for over a year, reverting to his pursuit of the championship, instead of defending it. That said, according to Eric Bischoff on "83 Weeks," Rhodes losing the title at WrestleMania could be the best creative decision for the future of his babyface persona moving forward.

"Would I see John getting the belt? Yeah I would. It'll be interesting, it would be good for Cody. Look, in my humble f****ng opinion, Cody's not going to get a lot more over than he is staying on top, but he's such a good babyface and such a good face for the company, he'll get more over getting it back than he will holding on to it ... He'll get more steam, more momentum, more opportunity to get himself over in a different way if he's chasing that championship for the next 12 months as opposed to defending it."

Cena and Rhodes will be face-to-face for the third consecutive week this upcoming Monday on "WWE Raw," where the Hollywood star will likely continue to outline his plans to "ruin wrestling." However, Cena has yet to speak about his current relationship with The Rock, who led the charge in his heel turn and attack on Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.