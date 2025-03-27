Kevin Nash Discusses Erstwhile Impossibility Of Turning WWE's John Cena Heel

For many years, a significant number of wrestling fans held onto hopes of seeing perennial babyface John Cena become a villain for the first time since the early days of his career. However, the prospect was constantly shut down, including by Cena himself. Those days are in the past, because earlier this month, Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes and aligned with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber to the shock of many fans.

Speaking on "Kliq This," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Cena's turn and the promos that have followed. Along the way, Nash reminisced about the first time he saw Cena perform live, around 2013.

"This is when they would do that, 'Let's go Cena! Cena sucks!' thing, and it was at its f**king peak," Nash said. "I just said, 'God, I've never in my life seen anything like this.'"

After the show, Nash recalled seeing a crowd of fans outside, and everyone around the age of 13 or under was wearing a piece of Cena merch. That made Nash realize that the ones rooting against Cena were the older, more jaded fans. Because every single young fan was enamored with Cena, Nash came to a realization.

"John sold so much merchandise and did so much Make-A-Wish that it was impossible to turn him heel," Nash continued.

Assessing the recent heel turn, Nash has been a fan of what WWE is doing with the angle, but he believes the fact that the company is touring Europe has worked against Cena with his promos. Because the European crowds can be more aggressive with their chanting, it becomes easy to throw off a wrestler's rhythm as they're cutting a promo, and he feels that has happened with Cena.

