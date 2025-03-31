CM Punk's AEW Debut Included Some Unique Gifts For Fans

While CM Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling is remembered more by some as a controversial couple of years that did more harm than good, Punk's debut at "The First Dance" edition of "AEW Rampage" in August 2021 is widely regarded as one of the greatest moments in modern wrestling history. Over seven years after walking out of WWE, Punk's arrival in AEW put the company on a trajectory the likes of which it had never experienced; it gave the man himself the fire to not only get back into wrestling, but also stay in it; and it gave the fans a moment that legitimately brought people to tears.

Punk's promo, the fact that no one could hear "Cult of Personality" by Living Color over the sound of everyone cheering, and the confirmation that he would be wrestling Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view two weeks later are all fondly remembered, but there was one part of Punk's AEW debut that only the fans in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, got to experience.

In the lead up to the event, which Punk wasn't advertised on but everyone knew he would be there, many fans had joked that AEW should do what WWE never did and bring back the Ice Cream bars that WWE used to produce. This was a small reference to a promo that Punk cut in 2011 to Vince McMahon, which led to Punk branded bars being produced instead. Punk and AEW saw the requests and kept their end of the bargain as Punk revealed after the show had gone into commercial that everyone in attendance would be getting their own ice cream bars at the end of the night. Sure enough, as the fans filtered out of the arena, staff were on hand to give out over 15,000 CM Punk branded bars, putting the cherry on the icing on the already large celebratory cake that AEW and CM Punk had put together.