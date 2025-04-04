The Forgotten Indiana Wrestling Promotion A WWE Hall Of Famer Launched

For 25 years, beginning in 1964, William Fritz Afflis Jr. (AKA Dick the Bruiser) operated the World Wrestling Association out of Indianapolis, Indiana. Though the promotion isn't as widely remembered as its partner, Verne Gagne's American Wrestling Association, the WWA was still responsible for helping develop some major names in the world of pro wrestling.

It all began when, after a few years in the NFL, future WWE Hall of Famer Dick the Bruiser entered the wrestling business in 1954 at the age of 25. A native of Indiana, Afflis made a name for himself in the midwest, with the cities of Chicago, Illinois, and Detroit, Michigan, becoming hotspots for the performer. As he was coming up in the industry, Afflis caught the eye of Gagne, a wrestler and promoter who helped show him the ropes.

A decade into his career, after developing a fierce reputation, Afflis made the decision to get into promoting as well as wrestling. He and tag team partner Wilbur Snyder purchased the Indianapolis affiliate of the National Wrestling Alliance from previous owner Jim Barnett, and the WWA was born.