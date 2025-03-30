Eric Bischoff Says This WWE Star's Entire Body Is An 'Entertainment Weapon'

Maintaining relevance in the wrestling business in never an easy task, with many veterans often losing their connection with the audience due to younger stars taking the spotlight and performing at a higher level. However, there are very few wrestlers that have managed to reinvent themselves, maintain their physical ability, as well as consistently entertain the audience, and nobody has mastered those skills better than 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Speaking on "83 Weeks," WCW President Eric Bischoff praised Orton for continuing to be one of the most relied upon and entertaining stars on WWE's roster.

"I'm a Randy Orton fan. I think Randy Orton is one of the best talents of our era overall. He may not have made the most money and probably came damn close. Consistency really matters after 20 years of being on top but as far as being an overall performer, I love his promos, sometimes he doesn't have the greatest material to work with, but when he does, there's nobody more believable. His entire body is a freaking entertainment weapon. He's built like he came out of some kind of AI central casting application ... he is so fluid in the ring that he makes it look so easy, more than anybody else."

Bischoff also spoke about the possibility of Orton entering battle with John Cena one last time during his retirement tour, explaining that he would consider watching the match in-person if it happens. WWE's first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 41 will be Backlash, which will take place in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. If Cena manages to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the "Showcase of the Immortals," it's possible Bischoff could be making a trip to St. Louis in the near future.

