Why Kenny Dykstra Blames John Cena For Ruining His WWE Career

John Cena might finally have turned on fans, and since this week's episode of "WWE Raw" Cena promises to "ruin wrestling" for fans, but over the years he's been accused by many of sabotaging their careers. One prominent example of this is former Spirit Squad leader Kenny Dykstra, who seemed poised for a breakout like Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), only to falter and essentially be forgotten by most fans.

As a part of the Spirit Squad, Dykstra saw the most success in WWE, winning the World Tag Team Championships a single time, as well as being in a feud with D-Generation X before the faction was broken up. Similarly to Nemeth, Dykstra underwent a repackaging and entered into the midcard as a singles talent; however, it would be his real-life relationship with Mickie James that reportedly led to his career in WWE taking a nosedive.

According to contemporary reports, Dykstra found out about an affair between James & Cena when he caught her franticly searching through online rumors concerning the two, eventually breaking down and confessing to him. He then heard more rumors from others, further confirming James' claims. Following his discovery, Dykstra was transferred from "RAW" — where Cena was at the time — to "SmackDown," which he claims was something that the "Champ" facilitated through politicking. Dykstra then languished on "SmackDown" before being released from WWE in November 2008.