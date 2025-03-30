Former AEW Star Saraya Addresses Current Focus, Future In Wrestling

With Saraya now out of the free agent market after departing AEW, speculation is already running rampant that a return to WWE could be in order. So far, however, Saraya has suggested that her future lays outside of wrestling, as she's talked about focusing on her book "Hell in Boots," along with other non-wrestling projects.

Speaking with "The Takedown On Sports Illustrated" a day before her AEW departure was announced, Saraya was still suggesting that her main priority was outside of the ring right now, instead of in it. Still, for those more concerned with Saraya's in ring future, she made clear that she wasn't ruling out a return to the ring, whether it be appearing for WWE or AEW in the future.

"I feel like I still have stuff left in the tank, but I feel like I'm coming to the end of my wrestling career for right now," Saraya said. "I feel like in the future, yeah, that would definitely be an opportunity...this year, I really, really want to focus on stuff outside of wrestling. So I have a big a role coming out, and I'm really excited...which I thought I would never get in my lifetime.

"And with the book coming out, and then I have my own pod show coming out called "Rulebreakers," and we've been filming it and it's been really fun. It's podcast meets 'Jackass,' so it's like fun, but it's intense...But yeah, it's just...I have a lot of stuff going on. And...right now, I feel like I don't fit. Like, I'm not...I don't want to be squeezed in or forced down people's throats. Right now, everything's working out the way they should. There's no spot for me right now, but hopefully, maybe down the line, I get to have that."

