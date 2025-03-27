Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Saraya's AEW Departure

Wednesday was all about Saraya, as she announced her departure from AEW after two and a half years, and then spent the rest of the day talking about it with the likes of "Busted Open Radio" and Sports Illustrated. The former AEW Women's World Champion was very cordial about her former workplace, and attributed her departure to wanting to focus on non-wrestling projects, such as her new book "Hell in Boots," a yet to be announced acting role, and a new podcast, "Rulebreakers."

But even with all those projects lined up, several have wondered if Saraya leaving AEW could open the door for her to make a return to WWE. That's exactly the mindset Dave Meltzer had while discussing Saraya's free agency on Thursday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"I don't know it, but I certainly suspect she's going back to WWE," Meltzer said. "She still had several months left on her deal...He [Tony Khan] let her out to go. So that may be his new thing now. 'They don't want to be here? I'll let them go.'"

As most fans know, Saraya had previously spent a decade with WWE working under the name Paige, where she became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and later a two-time Divas Champion. Her run as a wrestler was ultimately cut short after a series of neck injuries forced her into retirement in 2018. She continued working in WWE in a non-wrestling role until her contract expired in 2022, after which she joined AEW in September. Despite that, Saraya remained positive about her WWE tenure, and has welcomed the idea of returning to the promotion down the road.

